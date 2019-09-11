‘Game Of Thrones’: Arya Stark Was Not The First Person To Travel West Of Westeros

According to the book series, Elissa Farman stole three dragon eggs and circumnavigated the globe in her quest to find out what was west of Westeros.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if wish to avoid spoilers.

In the Season 8 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, it was revealed that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was not about to settle down in Westeros and become a lady like was expected of her. Instead, she decided to sail off alone and explore the uncharted lands that fall west of Westeros — or so she thought.

According to Fox News, Arya is not the first person in Westeros to explore this region. Fans of the book series on which Game of Thrones is based on will know that a Targaryen has already chartered these waters and discovered lands there too.

According to the books, 250 years before the events that played out in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, a noblewoman named Elissa Farman traveled west. Described much like Arya, she refused suitors and was considered unladylike.

It is also suggested that Elissa had a secret relationship with Rhaena Targaryen, who was the wife of Elissa’s brother, Androw. As a result of this, her eldest brother ordered Rhaena to leave the Fair Isle, where they all lived and ordered Elissa to marry.

Instead, Elissa plotted her escape.

Borrowing some money from a reluctant Rhaena, Elissa also stole three dragon eggs from her, which she later sold to the ruler of the city of Braavos. These eggs are believed to be the ones that were eventually given to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Season 1 of Game of Thrones.

HBO

However, for Elissa, the sale of the eggs meant she now had a substantial amount of money and built a ship called the Sun Chaser, of which she used to explore what was west of Westeros.

Loading...

During her exploration, she is believed to have discovered three islands, which she named after the three dragonriders that conquered Westeros — Aegon, Rhaenys, and Visenya. Elissa then continued to sail even further west and was never seen again. However, there was one report of a sighting of the Sun Chaser in Asshai, which is in the eastern continent of Essos. The implication here is that Elissa actually circumnavigated the globe.

For those who are interested in reading more about Elissa’s story can do so in George R. R. Martin’s book on the history of Westeros, Fire & Blood.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.