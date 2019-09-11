Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In Tight Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Ana Cheri is showing off her flawless figure again on Instagram, and her fans are certainly taking notice.

On Tuesday, September 10, the brunette bombshell flaunted her fit physique in a duo of new snaps shared to her page that were an instant hit with her 12.4 million followers. The camera caught the 33-year-old posing outside against a paneled wall and enjoying the sunshine while showing off a few pieces from her own Cheri Fit activewear line that looked nothing short of stunning on the model and brought some serious heat to her feed.

Ana sent pulses racing in the coordinated gray set of fitness clothing that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Her ensemble consisted of a tight sports bra of a light gray color that hugged her voluptuous assets in all of the right ways, while its low scoop neckline revealed more than an eyeful of cleavage.

On her lower half, Ana sported a pair of matching shorts that were so tiny that they could almost be mistaken for undergarments. The itty-bitty bottoms clung tight to the social media sensation’s famously curvy booty, while a ruched design along the sides of her hips accentuated her eye-popping hourglass silhouette even more. The shorts hardly grazed to the babe’s upper thigh, exposing her tanned and toned legs, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her toned midsection and rock hard abs, which have been sculpted through countless hours in the gym.

The beauty opted not to add any accessories to her look, letting her incredible figure take center stage in the sizzling snap. She had her brunette tresses styled in a bouncy ponytail that spilled over her shoulder and fell all the way down to her trim waist, drawing even more eyes to the area. Ana completed the look with a soft and simple face of makeup that included a light pink glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the fitness babe went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, Ana’s new post has earned more than 77,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Super as always,” one person wrote, while another called Ana the “queen of Instagram.”

“Perfect outfit!! You make everything look so good, you’re always looking beautiful,” commented a third.

Ana often flaunts her incredible figure in tighter-than-skin workout gear on her page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she showed off her sculpted body and curves again in an all-black set of sports gear in another photo that her fans went just as crazy over.