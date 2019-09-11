Watch Cleveland Indians Vs. Los Angeles Angels Stream Live: MLB On YouTube, Start Time, West Coast Free Game

The Cleveland Indians can move back into the second AL Wild Card spot if they can defeat the Los Angeles Angels in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Cleveland Indians sit just a half-game out of the second American League Wild Card spot as they push for their fourth AL postseason appearance in a row under manager Terry Francona, and on Tuesday, they will face a struggling Los Angels team that will be without its superstar center fielder Mike Trout. A foot injury has interrupted what looks certain to be a third MVP season for Trout, according to Fansided, an injury that kept the 28-year-old who has already pounded a career-best 45 home runs, out of the last three games.

As for Cleveland, with the Oakland A’s — who currently hold that second Wild Card slot — facing the Houston Astros on Tuesday after the Astros hammered them 15-0 the night before, the Indians appear to have a pretty solid chance at exchanging places with Oakland and moving into that spot behind the Wild Card race-leading Tampa Bay Ray. But to watch the Indians try to defeat the Angels for the second game in a row, fans will need to log into the YouTube Game of the Week, a series that debuted back in July, as The Inquisitr has reported.

No other TV broadcast or online stream will be available. In fact, other than the live YouTube stream, there’s only one way to watch the Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels game and that is to buy a ticket to the 45,500-seat Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Orange County, California. The game and the live YouTube-only stream will get underway at 7 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, September 10. That start time will be 10 p.m. EDT, 9 p.m. CDT.

Fortunately, the YouTube live stream of the AL Central vs. AL West matchup can be viewed below right here, by scrolling down this page.

Alternatively, the YouTube Cleveland-Los Angeles game will stream via the MLB.com site, or directly on YouTube. The MLB contest will also stream via a temporary, dedicated channel on the YouTube TV service, an internet streaming TV package which charges a monthly fee, but includes a seven-day free trial.

Both YouTube and YouTube TV also offer downloadable apps which can be used to watch the Indians-Angels game on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and AppleTV.

Mike Trout is on his way to a third MVP season, but will miss Tuesday’s game with a foot injury. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The game features a matchup of rookie hurlers. For the Indians, 24-year-old righty Zach Plesac takes the mound for his 19th Major League start, and what given the Wild Card standings may be the most important of his young career. But in his last outing, facing the Chicago White Sox, Plesac — the nephew of former Major League reliever Dan Plesac — coughed up six runs in five innings, according to MLB.com.

Loading...

The Angels counter with 21-year-old Venezuela native Jose Suarez, who has struggled in his debut season, going 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA in his last seven appearance — five as a starter, two in relief.

The slumping Angels have won only four of their last 17 games. The Indians haven’t done much better, winning four of 11 — but that includes their last two games in a row.