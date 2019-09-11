‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Creepy New Clip Suggests Unlikely Allies Join To Battle The Whisperers

A new clip for Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' suggests that Negan could join forces with the communities against the Whisperers.

As the premiere date of Season 10 of The Walking Dead approaches, AMC has started releasing plenty of new information pertaining to the upcoming season. The latest is a creepy clip that suggests all — including Negan — will band together against the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

By the end of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the communities were getting sick of having to follow Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) rules regarding her boundary. After a harsh winter, one group decided to cross over it in order to find safety. As to how the consequences of this necessary action will play out in Season 10 remains to be seen. However, it is already known that Alpha does not like her rules broken, regardless of the reasoning behind it.

In Season 10, it appears that the communities are more than prepared to fight for their rights against the Whisperers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is already known that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is intent on bringing down Alpha, who heads the Whisperers and the series showrunner has also suggested that a run-in between Carol and Alpha is definitely in the cards in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Now, a new clip has been released regarding the ongoing beef between the communities and the Whisperers, according to Metro. In the clip, Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) voice is heard as he gives an inspirational speech about how the communities must rely on each other in order to survive.

“Our survival brought us together,” Ezekiel says in the new clip.

“We are a community of equals. Together we are stronger.”

Jackson lee Davis / AMC

Most interesting to note in this new clip for Season 10 of The Walking Dead is the fact that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also appears to be included among the main group. While, Negan has been held captive in Alexandria for some time now, thanks to the actions of his past, it appears that he will now join together more with the main group as they are forced to come into further conflict with the Whisperers.

“If war comes, our sacred trust is in the lives and welfare of us all,” Ezekiel says at the end of the clip.

Loading...

However, viewers will have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead to find out more about how Negan joins with the main group against the Whisperers and whether or not he can be fully trusted with the welfare of others.

You can view the latest trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.