Kelly Rowland Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Purple Outfit From Her Fabletics Collaboration

Actress Kate Hudson’s sportswear brand, Fabletics, has earned its fair share of fans since it came to the market. Hudson herself has showcased the products the brand crafts on her own body. Just a few months ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blonde bombshell rocked a Fabletics ensemble in an Instagram video that had her followers drooling.

Singer Kelly Rowland is also intimately involved with the Fabletics brand, as she recently released her second limited-edition collaboration line with the company, a fact that she revealed on Instagram today. Four days ago, Rowland gave her fans a sneak peek by sharing a video of her insane body in workout gear. Two days ago, she did the exact same, showing off her sculpted physique in attire she helped design. Today, her collection with Fabletics finally dropped, and she celebrated by sharing a sizzling hot triple Instagram update in a purple look.

In the post, Rowland rocked a pair of high-waisted purple leggings that left little to the imagination. The pants hugged her curves and, while there was a full coverage, opaque fabric over her booty and stomach, the legs featured a pattern with some sheer elements that made for a majorly sexy look. She paired the pants with a crop top in the same purple fabric. Though the top had a high neckline and long sleeves, meaning the beauty was covered up, the tight look flaunted every inch of Rowland’s ample assets.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek high braid and she served up three distinct poses for the camera. In her first pose, she was photographed from the side, and she stared into the camera with a powerful look. She got a bit more artistic in the second snap, draping one arm across her head and bending in an unusual position. In the third and final snap, Rowland turned her back to the camera, allowing her booty to take center stage.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 184,000 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from fellow musician Kelis.

Many celebrities left comments on the post, giving Rowland their thoughts.

Singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon said, “you look incredible.”

Meagan Good, who isn’t afraid to flaunt her own physique in sportswear, commented, “Kelly!!!!! Where mine at?!”

Voluptuous model Tess Holliday simply added “YESSSSSSSSSS.”

“I am in and I don’t even exercise,” one fan said.

“I need to get fit so this is perfect timing!” another follower commented.

Rowland chatted with Us Weekly about the importance that fitness has in her life now, and how her perspective has shifted over the years.

“Honestly, my fitness goals have changed because my body is changing. My fitness goal is just to be strong and toned everywhere, because I’m just learning that, as life progresses, things definitely shift… if I keep everything strong, I keep myself strong physically, mentally and spiritually. I can take on anything. I can do anything.”

Rowland revealed some of the secrets behind her toned physique as well, telling the outlet that she’s in the gym five days a week sculpting her body.