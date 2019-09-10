‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Matt Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Battery And False Imprisonment

Matt Kirschenheiter allegedly fought with the reality star at her home in June.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, allegedly came to blows in June at the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s home and now, months after Matt’s shocking domestic violence arrest, he’s hoping to avoid being charged and avoid spending time behind bars.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Matt is maintaining his innocence after being dealt with charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment and officially entered a not guilty plea on Friday, September 6 in an Orange County Superior Court.

“Matt maintains his innocence,” Matt’s attorney, Edward Welbourn, said in a statement.

“The divorce and the alleged incident is unfortunate, and there are unfortunately three children who also are going through this. In these cases, where there are no witnesses, it comes down to the credibility of the people.”

Matt “has always been a family man” and “a hardworking man who has provided for his family,” his attorney continued adding that Matt has “fantastic credibility.”

On June 22, Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after facing rumors of a potential reunion with Gina for several weeks. As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may recall, Gina hinted at a reconciliation with Matt on Instagram just before their supposed altercation by sharing a photo of their wedding and calling Matt her “person.”

While Matt wasn’t immediately charged with a crime, he was held at an Orange County jail overnight and a short time later, Gina filed for a restraining order against him. Then, months after that, as The Inquisitr reported, the Orange County District Attorney charged Matt with domestic violence.

In court documents, it was noted that Matt “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon” Gina.

Gina and Matt share three children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4 — and initially parted ways in spring 2018.

In September 2018, Gina spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her decision to split from Matt and denied that her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County had anything to do with it.

“It’s a very complicated situation and I do think that it wasn’t the show,” Gina said.

“I think that had I known that this was gonna happen, I actually wouldn’t have done the show … I mean nobody really wants to get divorced while they’re on a reality show. It’s hard to watch.”

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.