Married Man Who Died Having Sex With Stranger On Work Trip Ruled ‘Workplace Accident,’ Family Gets Benefits

A married engineer whose company sent him on a business trip to France ended up suffering a fatal heart attack while having sex with a stranger during the trip — a death that has been officially ruled a “workplace accident.”

The case is making headlines this week after being featured in a report from The Times. The report noted that the man’s 2013 death was followed by a long legal battle as the family of the deceased man sought compensation and lawyers at the railroad construction company where he worked argued that his death had nothing to do with the work trip.

The man was named only as Xavier X, with his surname not reported.

As the New York Post reported, a court had ruled in 2016 that having sex is “an act of normal life” just like taking a shower or eating a meal, so the man’s death was officially ruled an “accident du travail.” The ruling meant that the man’s family was entitled to benefits from the company and from the state. As the report noted, the man’s family gets a monthly payment of up to 80 percent of his salary until what would have been his retirement age.

An appeal judge upheld the ruling this week, noting that the man was an employee on assignment and entitled to protection from his employer throughout the time he was there, even when he was not carrying out any official duties.

This is not the only unusual story about death during sex to make headlines in recent months.

Police said the 30-year-old woman was killed instantly, but her 29-year-old partner was spared because the woman’s body and some bushes broke his fall.

Onlookers who saw the fatal plunge said that the man was able to get up and walk away afterward, and decided to keep partying.

“Witnesses told local media that the partially clothed man then got up and went back to rejoin the party,” the Daily Mail noted. “Police were called, and when they arrived the revelers allegedly threw a mop out of the windows at them.”