Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Shower Is Basically Breaking Instagram

Gabrielle Union is back in a bikini. The America’s Got Talent judge has been making swimwear-related headlines of late for showcasing her bikini-ready body on Instagram, but today has brought a whole new reason for fans to lose their minds. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Gabrielle made newspaper headlines for taking a bikini-clad shower as she enjoyed some downtime with husband Dwyane Wade. The look posted in today’s video may have been the same, but the content differed from the Instagram update made in early September – back then, Gabrielle had posted still images of herself.

It looks like it was time to add a video feature. The video of Gabrielle washing her hair today appeared in loop form – anyone wishing to watch it over and over only had to sit back and watch.

The fun caption from the star included a fire emoji, as Gabrielle referenced a water temperature that was the exact opposite. She also used a hashtag to remind her followers of her judging role on America’s Got Talent.

The video is likely placing a strain on Instagram’s servers. Gabrielle and her bikini shower had racked up over 158,000 views within less than an hour of going live. The same timeframe brought in over 21,000 likes. As for the comments, well, it looks like they spoke for themselves.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“This drip got you in heat,” read another comment.

“Girl I hate u you are sooo perfect and I’m SOOOOOO JEALOUS,” one fan wrote before adding a string of alien emoji and a hashtag reminding Gabrielle that they were just kidding.

“Awesome,” read one fan’s reaction.

“Very beautiful woman,” another said.

Some commenters also praised Gabrielle’s fit body – with regular social media updates showing her sweat sessions, this star is known for pushing herself to the limits to achieve her ultra-ripped physique. While Gabrielle tends not to post too many gym updates via permanent Instagram posts, she does regularly take to the platform’s stories to share her grueling workouts.

Loading...

“The amount of motivation you give me,” one fan told the star.

Social media seems absolutely obsessed when it comes to celebrities and bikinis. Meltdowns have been seen with Khloe Kardashian recently flaunting her killer bikini body in a leopard-print two-piece, with fans also going nuts earlier this summer when singer Miley Cyrus flaunted her rock-hard bikini body in Italy.

Gabrielle has 13.9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Vanessa Hudgens, and Halle Berry. Fans wishing to see more of Gabrielle should follow her account.