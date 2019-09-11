Fotis Dulos Claimed He And His Estranged Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos Didn’t Even Argue

'I am afraid of my husband,' Jennifer Dulos wrote before going missing.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother, officially went missing on May 24 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The primary suspect in the case is her estranged husband, Fotis, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. Despite the fact that no body has yet been located and no one has been charged with murder, law enforcement no longer believes that Jennifer is alive. Although there has been a significant amount of evidence to prove otherwise, Fotis said he still believes Jennifer is alive somewhere. He also claims their ongoing divorce was amicable and they barely even fought, according to Crime Time.

Jennifer and Fotis were married for 13 years and shared five children between them. She eventually filed for divorce from him because of his infidelity to her. They were in the middle of a divorce at the time of her disappearance and were fighting over the custody of their children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. In an interview for NBC’s Dateline, Fotis insisted that the reason they had separated was simply because they had grown apart and that violence had never played a role in their relationship.

“Nothing went catastrophically wrong. People sometimes grow apart. I’m not putting the blame on her or me. It just happens and it happens all the time. There was never, never, never any violence, any abuse in any way. Jennifer any I didn’t even really argue all those years,” he said.

But of course, that’s not what Jennifer said. In fact, Jennifer made statements prior to her disappearance in which she explicitly said she was afraid of Fotis and thought he would hurt her. All this is documented in an affidavit.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May from her home in an affluent Connecticut suburb. Police say her husband and his girlfriend created fake documents listing their activities on the day of Dulos's disappearance. https://t.co/INq1cyjaGn — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2019

Loading...

“I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. “We [she and their children] are all terrified to disobey my husband.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis and Troconis have been arrested twice thus far in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance. The first time they were arrested, the two were charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. Last week, they were arrested yet again and now face an additional tampering with evidence charge. This second arrest comes after law enforcement found a blood-like substance in one of Fotis’ vehicles. Fotis allegedly had the vehicle washed and detailed the same week that Jennifer went missing. He also asked for one of his employees to replace the seats of the truck. The employee did as he was asked but secretly saved the old seats and gave them to the police.