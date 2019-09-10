‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole & Kristen Face Off

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 11, reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will finally be back home in Salem where she belongs, but she’ll have some unfinished business to attend to before she settles in.

Soap Hub reports that Nicole will want to speak with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), the woman who kept her locked away and impersonated her for months. As many fans will remember, Kristen pretended to be Nicole by wearing an elaborate mask and wig, and stunned Salem with her big reveal at John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) wedding.

During her time as Nicole, Kristen broke Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) heart and started up an intimate relationship with his brother Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). The reason for Kristen’s charade had always been Brady, and she used Nicole’s face in order to get back into his bed.

However, Nicole will have a few things to say to Kristen, who is currently public enemy No. 1 in Salem after the stunt she pulled. The two women will likely get into a heated fight over the events that have transpired, and it seems only fair that Nicole will be allowed to speak her mind about what Kristen did to her.

Elsewhere, Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) will make the acquaintance of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and the two will have a little chat. Vivian will offer Sarah some unwanted advice that may just strike a chord with the Salem University Hospital doctor as she goes through a difficult time.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah struggles with whether or not to tell Eric she's pregnant.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/GcpTzFvraj — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 10, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently found out that she is pregnant with Eric’s baby. She has been head over heels in love with Eric for months now, and they finally got their chance to be together — that is, until it was revealed that Nicole was alive. Now Eric and Nicole are back together, which leaves Sarah out in the cold with a huge secret about her unborn child.

Viewers will also see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) question Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), about the shooting of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Loading...

It’s no secret that Stefan and Gabi are beefing with Kate after she took over as CEO at DiMera Enterprises, leaving them out of their jobs. However, Eli will want to know if Vivian is still alive and responsible for the crime.

Finally, Kristen will receive another visitor in the form of John. He’ll warn her to stay away from his family.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.