Carrie Underwood Stuns In Mesh Top & Metallic Snakeskin Leggings

Carrie Underwood has jaws dropping all over again. The American Idol winner might still have fans raving about her voice, but this new mother has a whole other fanbase: the army of fans who still can’t get over Carrie’s post-baby body. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Carrie appeared in a video promoting her Calia by Carrie fitness line. The report documented Carrie speaking about the brand, but it didn’t document what Carrie’s fans think of her wearing her apparel.

A brand new snap of Carrie rocking merch she was seen in earlier this month has appeared on Calia by Carrie’s Instagram page and the update today offered plenty more info by virtue of detailing what Carrie was wearing. With the September 2 caption being a motivational one and today’s confirming the “mesh” nature of the top, fans eyeing up the singer’s gear learned a lot more.

They’ve also been responding.

“Omg stunnerrrr,” one fan told the singer.

“Love this!” another wrote.

“There is so much YES to everything about this outfit! Love love love your leggings – perfect for my kickboxing workouts and that they are squat proof!” a fan enthusiastically said.

Indeed, it did appear that Carrie was getting showered with love from every possible angle.

“Literally perfect omg” was a more comprehensive response.

“Take my money” seemed to see a fan sold.

The wave of fan response also saw users detail why they love the brand; athleisurewear lines from celebrity faces aren’t exactly a novel concept.

“I like Calia because they never put itchy tags on their clothes. It’s mostly these soft clear tags that are so easy to cut out and if you choose to leave them, they are not irritating,” a fan said.

For the most part, though, it looked like jaws were dropping over how great Carrie looked.

Today’s update may have raked in less engagement by virtue of it featuring on Calia by Carrie’s Instagram – as opposed to the singer’s own account – but it nonetheless got noticed. The post had racked up more than 4,100 likes within six hours of going live.

Celebrity merch seems to be where it’s at these days. Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for adding yet another aspect to her brand empires. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s SKIMS shapewear line is in full promo mode. Singer Ariana Grande appears to have done well by taking her thank u, next album and launching plenty of merch. As for athleisurewear, Carrie’s brand joins ones from other celebrities: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, and model Jordyn Woods all have one.

