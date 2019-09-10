Rihanna Announces That Normani, DJ Khaled, Halsey & More Will Appear At The Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna is pulling out all the stops for her Savage X Fenty fashion show this month.

The multihyphenated star posted more details about the upcoming fashion show with her 74.6 million followers on Tuesday. The promotional video ties into Rihanna’s floral theme for the collection, which she has been sharing on her Instagram page recently. In the video, Rihanna and her models are shown wearing pieces from the lingerie collection and posing for the camera.

As upbeat music blasts in the video, the lineup for the actual show on September 20 is on full display. According to the “Work” singer’s caption, the show will include performances from Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, ASAP Ferg, Fabolous, and Tierra Whack. She also shared that, during the show, there will be special appearances by Cara Delevigne, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Normani, Joan Smalls, and Laverne Cox. Rihanna also hinted that more big names will be appearing at the show.

At the time of writing, the promotional video received more than 1 million views. The video also received more than 7,000 comments under Rihanna’s post.

“Sheeeeesh! See you there,” one follower wrote.

“This line up though sis,” another follower chimed in, followed by a flame emoji.

The lineup reportedly brings back some familiar faces to the Savage X Fenty family. According to Elle, the show will be the second time for the Hadid sisters on the Savage X Fenty runway. The two walked at Rihanna’s show in September 2018 as part of New York Fashion Week. The show was deemed to be a show that highlighted diversity and also included a then-pregnant Slick Woods and a plethora of models of various shapes and sizes.

The promotional video for Rihanna’s first streamed show comes days after she used her lingerie brand for a greater cause. The Inquisitr previously reported that after pledging to support the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the mogul created a collection and donated the proceeds to her foundation named after her grandparents, The Clara Lionel Foundation’s emergency response efforts. In the past, the foundation has reportedly helped victims of Hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma.

“Can’t decide between the Slip and the Cami + Brief? Get both! Your purchase supports groundbreaking education and emergency response programs around the world through #CLF. #SavageXCLF,” Savage X Fenty’s social media team wrote on Instagram back in August.

Savage X Fenty is only one of Rihanna’s business ventures. The Grammy winner is also the CEO of Fenty Beauty and a luxury fashion line, Fenty.