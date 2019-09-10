Katie Holmes Flashes Her Figure In Jeans After Sexing Up Her Look

Katie Holmes is a style icon to many. Whether she’s sporting an elegant dress, a trending top, or a casual look, it seems everyone gushes over her fashion choices. The Daily Mail reports that the actress hit the nail on the head yet again when she was seen running errands in New York City on Monday.

Katie was photographed by the paparazzi as she wore a long-sleeved, black top. The former Dawson’s Creek star kept a few buttons loose at the top to show some skin and paired the chic shirt with a pair of distressed jeans.

Holmes’ tiny waist and curvy hips were on full display in the ensemble, which she accessorized with a large cream-colored bag slung over her shoulder, a black leather handbag, some gold bracelets on her wrists, black wedge heels, a long gold chain around her neck, and some dark sunglasses.

Katie wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup for the NYC outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie was nearly unrecognizable during a recent outing, which had some fans questioning if she got a makeover following her recent split with boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

“She’s livid. They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again,” a source recently told Radar Online of Katie’s feelings towards Jamie after he was spotted getting cozy with aspiring singer Sela Vave as the pair left celebrity hot spot Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood together.

Meanwhile, it seems that fans aren’t the only ones noticing that Holmes has really sexed up her image a bit. The actress’ friend, fashion designer Zac Posen, also commented on her recent looks during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She’s amazing,” Posen gushed at Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed List party in New York last week.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes has been showing off more of her fashion looks on social media, and fans can see them all by following her on Instagram for the latest updates.