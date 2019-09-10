‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Finale Spoilers: Breakups And Engagements Turn Season 6 Upside Down

Tuesday night brings the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and spoilers tease it’s going to be jam-packed with major developments. Viewers have already seen several noteworthy exits this week, but even bigger departures are coming with this September 10 show.

On Monday night, fans watched as Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty worked through some difficulties together while Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones connected with a pretend prom. Unfortunately, Kristina Schulman told Blake Horstmann she couldn’t get where he’d need her to be by the end of this and they bid farewell to everybody.

Now, a new sneak peek shows that there are other couples facing obstacles during Tuesday’s finale too. People shared the clip showing that Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton will face another round of doubt about their romance. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Katie will see how close some of the other couples have become, and this will plant seeds of doubt in her mind about her relationship with Chris.

Chris, unfortunately, is second-guessing everything and seems to be pulling away from Katie as he faces his conflicted feelings. He’ll note that he thought he had found the clarity he needed, but now he’s not sure again.

Trouble in Paradise? Chris and Katie are going to have to make some tough decisions tonight. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/tNH3iPzo7Q — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 10, 2019

According to ABC‘s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for Tuesday’s finale, not every couple will be struggling. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour will have a date that includes attending a child’s birthday party, and it seems this will bring them even closer together. As The Inquisitr recently noted, a big spoiler about where things stand for these two now just emerged and fans will be excited to hear more on this front.

There’s a rose ceremony coming before the overnights, and this will lead to numerous exits. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that Connor Saeli will choose to leave ahead of this since his hopes that Whitney Fransway would appear did not pan out. However, there’s a “show first” on the way, the network teases, that would put these two back in one another’s orbits after all.

Spoiler king Reality Steve shares that at the rose ceremony, most of the pairings will be pretty predictable. Matt Donald will give his rose to Bri Barnes, and viewers will see Sydney Lotuaco, Haley Ferguson, and Luke Stone leave at various points. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that Luke may offer Haley his rose, but it seems she’ll turn it down and leave instead.

The remaining couples need to decide whether to have overnight dates, and Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Chase McNary and Angela Amezcua split at this point, as do Bri Barnes and Matt Donald. In addition, the buzz is that Tayshia ends things with John Paul Jones, but viewers will soon learn that this story apparently didn’t end in Mexico.

Loading...

After the other four pairs have overnight dates, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar will split. Reality Steve says that she’ll want Clay to tell her he loves her, and he won’t feel ready to say that, so she’ll end their romance.

At the end of Tuesday’s finale, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve tease that the remaining three couples will all end up engaged. As of the taping of the reunion show, they are said to all still be together as well, and viewers will get to see all of that air next week on Tuesday, September 17.