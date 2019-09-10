‘Playboy’ Playmate Jessica Burciaga Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Bikini For Racy New Snap

Jessica Burciaga is living her best life after turning 30, and she wants her Instagram fans to feel just as empowered at this stage in their lives as she does. Earlier this week, the former Playboy Playmate of the Month took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning new photo of herself striking a suggestive pose while in a bikini, which she paired with a message about women and sexuality after 30.

In the snapshot, Jessica is sitting down with her legs spread open as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that features a black-and-white geometrical print. The bikini consists of a small triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind her neck, while its tiny bras barely contain her assets, putting her curvaceous figure on full display.

The 36-year-old brunette bombshell teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms, with the side straps coming up high on her frame and sitting low at the front. The style of the swimsuit helps accentuate the model’s voluptuous curves by contrasting her full, wide hips with her toned midsection. According to the tag and caption she paired with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from the collection by Fashion Nova x Wet Republic.

According to previous posts, Jessica was hanging out with fellow model Jessica Killings at MGM Grand Las Vegas for an event for Fashion Nova and Wet Republic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fashion Nova is a popular brand in the social media world that is frequently promoted via influencers and models on their Instagram feeds. Other brands that follow this pattern include KO Watches and Pretty Little Thing, according to The Inquisitr report.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Jessica shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 52,000 likes and upwards of 900 comments. Instagram users who are fans of the former Playboy Playmate took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to offer their thoughts about her caption.

“Have always been and always will be gorgeous!” one user wrote, adding a series of fire emoji to the comment.

“30’s are the new 20’s,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a raised-hands emoji.

“As a girl who just hit 40…. they aren’t lying when they say it gets better,” a third user added, trailing the words with a long string of fire emoji.

“On a scale of 1-10, you’re about a 250,” another fan raved.