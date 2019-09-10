Savannah Chrisley Spills Out Of Strapless Black Top In Hot New Photo

Savannah Chrisley is promoting her show in the sexiest way possible.

While the blonde bombshell got her start with her famous family on the hit show Chrisley Knows Best, she recently landed her own spinoff with her brother, Chase Chrisley, titled Growing Up Chrisley. Over the past few months, she has been promoting the show for fans on social media. Savannah continued her promotional streak earlier today ahead of the show’s finale.

In a hot new Instagram post that was shared for her legion of fans, Savannah sizzles. In the photo, she poses with her brother Chase against a black-colored background. The siblings stand back to back in the shot as the blonde beauty looks off into the distance while her brother stares into the camera. Savannah wears her long, blonde locks down and styled, accompanying the look with a full face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Her amazing figure is on display in a black strapless top that leaves little to the imagination, as the reality star spills out of it. She pairs the look with sexy black pants and looks absolutely gorgeous. Chase also goes for an all-black look in the photo, wearing a black suit coat and pants. Since the post went live on her account a few short hours ago, Chrisley has earned a ton of attention from her fans with more than 37,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of Chrisley’s fans commented on the image to let the star know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her figure. A few fans commented on the post to express their thoughts on the hit show.

“My fave brother and sister duo! Funny and beautiful.. can’t wait to watch!,” one fan commented on the photo with a few heart-eye emoji.

“That went so fast! Live the show! Makes me laugh through hard times!! Nanny Faye is the best!!,” another fan wrote.

“Can’t wait for tonight. I love ur entire family. God Bless always,” one user chimed in.

This isn’t the first time that Savannah has flaunted her amazing body for the camera. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the 22-year-old sizzled in a white t-shirt that read “DO NOT DISTURB” in bold black letters. She paired the look with a tight, black sequined skirt that fit her like a glove, hugging every single one of her curves. The sexy number also featured a thigh-high slit, showing off her picture-perfect legs to fans.

That post garnered upwards of 90,000 likes.