Kris Jenner’s See-Through Top Could Make Her The Hottest Kardashian

Kris Jenner is not about to let her famous daughters outshine her. The Daily Mail reports that the self-proclaimed “momager” showed up to dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday night, and turned some heads in a racy see-through top.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Kris is seen wearing a ultra sexy black ensemble. The edgy and dark look flattered Jenner’s figure as she was seen beaming a smile for the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a pair of black slacks with a matching, fitted black blazer over top. Kris paired the suit with a black corset top that boasted a sweetheart neckline and a completely see-through black mesh over top of it.

Kris’ ample cleavage could be clearly seen through the shirt as it also showcased her tiny waist and curvy hips. Jenner, 63, wore her dark hair in her usual short style, and added a full face of makeup for the night out, which consisted of dark eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a glossy pink lip color.

Jenner accessorized her sexy style with some rings on her fingers, a pair of large diamond hoop earrings, black pumps, and some dark, oversize sunglasses. She also carried a black bag over her arm.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kris may not only look and dress young, but she’s been known to act young as well.

During a recent vacation to Monaco, the TV personality was photographed getting frisky with her younger boyfriend, Corey Gamble. In the photos, Corey is seen standing behind Kris as she donned a long-sleeved newspaper print outfit. He bent down to place both of his hands on Jenner’s backside to give it a squeeze as the relaxed on a luxury yacht.

Cosmo reports that Kris and Corey began dating back in 2014, and since become a staple at the Kardashian-Jenner vacations and events.

In 2015, Gamble made his first appearance on the family’s reality TV show, where Jenner grossed out her daughter, Kim Kardashian by getting intimate with her man all over the house.

“The bed, like, bangs up against the wall, and I was literally trying to pass out and I, like, woke up and I swear I thought I heard moaning,” Kim told her sisters with a horrified look on her face.

While Kris Jenner is known for being the Kardashian matriarch and spawning some of Hollywood’s hottest women, she’s not letting anyone forget that she’s the original fashionista.