‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Wears Revealing Dress While Eating In Bed Causing Fans To Freak Out

Fans were unhappy with the stunner's choice to eat in bed.

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch managed to make eating in bed look super sexy. The 25-year-old shared a sultry snap on Instagram for her 16.5 million followers to enjoy. While the photo was posted on Monday, it appears to have been taken after the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. In the picture, Madelaine is wearing the same striking, cut-out black dress, slit at the thigh that she wore at the star-studded event. She posed in bed, flaunting her toned abs and long lean legs. The Cheryl Blossom actress paired the sultry look with a sparkling statement necklace and delicate earrings. She pulled her long red hair back into a long ponytail and opted for subtle makeup to enhance her beautiful features. Despite being in a gorgeous gown and laying on top of white bedding, the vegan actress decided to enjoy a bowl of spaghetti with red sauce.

Many of Madelaine’s followers seemed to be fixated on the fact that she could have easily stained her bedding with the pasta sauce.

“Ur gonna make the sheets red,” said a fan.

“And on them white sheets oooooh girl living life on the edge,” wrote another.

“Makes me nervous with red sauce on white,” commented a follower.

“Did it take a long time to photoshop it off the sheets?” ask a different person.

“Don’t drop it,” warned a fan, adding a string of crying emoji to the comment.

“THE SAUCE ON THE WHITE SHEETS GIVES ME ANXIETY,” chimed in a sixth Instagram user.

In the comments section, Madelaine admitted that she did, in fact, drop some spaghetti on the previously pristine covers.

Despite the slight criticism, the post has racked up more than 1.7 million likes.

According to Out Magazine, Riverdale will be awarded the Gamechanger Award from GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network) for its positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, including Cheryl Blossom.

“It’s so powerful when [LGBTQ+] young people can see their lives and experiences reflected on screen, and we look forward to honoring Riverdale with the GLSEN Gamechanger Award,” explained GLSEN’s executive director, Eliza Byard.

Many fans of the hit show love Cheryl’s relationship with her girlfriend, Toni Topaz, played by Vanessa Morgan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Madelaine and Vanessa also have serious chemistry off-screen. The pair have been the best of friends for quite some time. In an interview with InLove magazine, Vanessa confided that being able to work with Madelaine was one of the reasons she was extremely excited to be cast on the show.

To see more of Madelaine, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale, starting October 9.