Jade Cline Reveals She Is ‘Nervous’ And ‘Excited’ For First Season On ‘Teen Mom 2’

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday night, and a new face is coming to the show. Jade Cline is set to share her story on the show in place of Jenelle Evans, who was let go from the show earlier this year. Now, Jade is speaking out to Pop Culture about coming to the series.

“I feel like this show’s been on for a long time, and I’m super surprised and happy people felt so highly of my story. I feel like everyone seems really happy.”

Jade joins Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus on the show. She added that she doesn’t feel like she is “stepping on anyone’s toes.”

In 2017, Briana was added to the cast as a fifth member, which means Jade won’t be the first newcomer to the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade doesn’t see herself as Jenelle’s replacement, though, and hopes that people will be able to relate to her story.

She continued, “I feel like people appreciate how humble I am.”

While this won’t be the first time her story has been on MTV, it is the first time it will be shown on Teen Mom 2. Jade admitted that she was “nervous,” but also excited.

“Overall, I’m really excited for people just to watch the whole season and take away that I have grown and turned into such a great person and good woman, and I feel like I’ve been a great mother.”

Jade Cline was first introduced to audiences on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Viewers watched her relationship with her boyfriend Sean Austin play out and also watched her raise her daughter, Kloie. Now, she will continue to share her story on Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade spoke out on Twitter ahead of the new season of the show. She explained that viewers only see portions of her life and urged them not to judge her based on those small portions.

Fans can tune in to the all-new season of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday night on MTV. In addition to Jade, fans can catch up with the rest of the cast. Kailyn Lowry will be returning to the show, as will Briana DeJesus. Leah Messer will also be back sharing her story, and her storyline will reportedly focus a bit on her sister’s third pregnancy. Chelsea Houska will also be back for the all-new season.