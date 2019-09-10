Tove Lo Flashes Booty In Skimpy Skintight Gold Hotpants

Swedish singing sensation Tove Lo is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, Sunshine Kitty, and has released some new merchandise for fans to purchase.

In her latest Instagram post, which consists of multiple photos, the “Talking Body” hitmaker is posing in a longsleeved black T-shirt, which has a picture of her sitting down on the front of it and her name written above it. The back appears to have a unique design on it, but what has captured a lot of people’s attention is the skimpy, skintight gold hotpants she is wearing. The “Cool Girl” songstress is rocking multicolored hair while flashing her booty directly to the camera.

Within four hours, the post racked up more than 36,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Wow that bootayyyyyy,” one user wrote, adding two flame emoji.

“So hot,” another fan commented.

“I’m so looking forward to the new album, thanks for always making wonderful songs,” a third user wrote.

“Love your confidence,” a fourth fan commented.

“Nice angle for sure,” a fifth follower insisted.

Tove’s upcoming album will be released via Universal Records worldwide on September 20, according to her official website. It will consist of 14 new tracks and collaborations with Alma, Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, MC Zaac, and Doja Cat.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

“Gritty Pretty” (intro) “Glad He’s Gone” “Bad as the Boys” (feat. Alma) “Sweettalk my Heart” “Stay Over” “Are U gonna tell her?” (feat. MC Zaac) “Jacques” (with Jax Jones) “Mateo” “Come Undone” “Equally Lost” (feat. Doja Cat) “Really don’t like u” (feat. Kylie Minogue) “Shifted” “Mistaken” “Anywhere u go”

Her latest release, “Really don’t like u,” features Australian star Kylie Minogue whose career spans over three decades.

Loading...

Throughout Tove’s career, she has collaborated with a number of high-profile names, including Charli XCX, Major Lazor, Wiz Khalifa, and Years & Years.

In 2016, she featured on Nick Jonas’ single “Close,” which appeared on his third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated. Jonas is now married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and might be planning a family soon, per The Inquisitr.

Not only does Tove write her own songs, but she has also penned tracks for many other big-name artists. According to MTV, the “True Disaster” entertainer wrote Ellie Goulding’s hugely successful “Love Me Like You Do,” Girls Aloud’s “Something New,” Hilary Duff’s “Sparks,” and Zara Larsson’s “Skipping A Beat,” to name a few.

Prior to Sunshine Kitty, her three previously released studio albums — Queen of the Clouds, Lady Wood, and Blue Lips — have all helped her gain 10.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

To keep up with Tove Lo, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 1.9 million followers.