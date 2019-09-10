Katharine McPhee Stuns In Black Trenchcoat With Nothing Underneath

Married life seems to be suiting Katharine McPhee very well.

As fans know, the American Idol alum tied the knot with David Foster in an intimate wedding over the summer. Since the pair said “I do,” McPhee has been sharing a ton of photos with her man by her side on social media. But in addition to just posting photos of herself with David, Katharine has also been sharing a ton of solo shots as well.

In the most recent image that was shared for her 660,000 fans on Instagram, Katharine tagged herself at TIFF in Toronto, Canada. The stunner appears to be inside of a hotel where she strikes a sexy pose for the camera. In the shot, the brunette beauty stands front and center, leaning one hand against a wall and putting the other at her side. She wears her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail. The 35-year-old wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The beauty’s stunning figure is on full display in the image in a tight-fitting black trenchcoat that features a belt around the waist. The NSFW number plunges low into Katharine’s chest, exposing just a little hint of cleavage. The bombshell also shows off her long and lean stems in the shot as she seems to go totally naked under the coat. She completes the look with a pair of dangly gold earrings and a black clutch.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned McPhee plenty of attention from fans with over 28,000 likes, in addition to 260-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in with different emoji including the flame and heart emoji.

“She absolutely stunning,” one fan gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are breath taking,” another social media user raved.

“Why are you SO perfect,” one more asked.

Back in June, The Inquisitr shared that Katharine and David made things official in an intimate ceremony in front of just 100 close family members and friends at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. David’s daughters, Erin and Sara Foster, were just two of the family members who were present for the nuptials, where McPhee looked absolutely stunning in a dress that was designed by Zac Posen.

After the ceremony, the pair ditched a traditional reception and opted to celebrate at London’s The Punchbowl Pub instead, according to an insider.

“Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing, They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun.”

Fans can follow all of Katharine’s stunning photos on Instagram.