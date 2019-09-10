Tarsha Whitmore Bursts Out Of Tight Tank & Daisy Dukes Popping Instagram’s Eyes

Tarsha Whitmore is back on the ‘Gram. The Australian model and social media sensation is mostly known for her swimwear looks – a gold bikini was documented by The Inquisitr just yesterday – but Tarsha will update her Instagram account with stylish day looks. The 19-year-old has delivered a brand new update, although her fierce sense of style was nothing new.

Tarsha’s photo today showed her bathed in sunlight. Sultry snaps from Tarsha’s bedroom may prove popular in the lingerie department, but the model’s free-spirited and fun-loving side is equally adored in her urban or cityscape updates. Today saw Tarsha sitting near glass-paneled windows overlooking what may well have been a theme park. The model was looking confident and cheerful as she smiled, with an upbeat wardrobe appearing to affect her mood. Tarsha was rocking a summery and super-tight white tank top – with a bit of a braless scenario going on, the blonde likely had her male fans eyeing up her assets. Then again, the photo was ticking boxes for its trendy duo-toned look and toned-down feel, with Tarsha having paired her top with a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Tarsha’s positioning today definitely seemed to flaunt her killer figure to best advantage. The model’s legs were semi-folded, with fans seeing how toned, fit, and tan Tarsha is. The star’s trim upper body also made an appearance – loved for her beauty she may be, but there’s no denying that Tarsha comes with a fierce physique.

The update appeared to prove a hit in no time, racking up over 3,700 likes in just 45 minutes. The same time frame brought over 46 fans into the post’s comments section. Given that so many fans simply replied with fire, alien, or heart emoji, it definitely seemed that at least some of Tarsha’s fans were finding the eye-popping look super-hot. Tarsha was also praised for her beauty – something about this model will always have her followers gushing about her delicate features and deep eyes.

Tarsha’s update today came with one of her usual, short captions. Her joy was mentioned, with the post also seeing Tarsha act as the influencer that she is. A name-drop was made to Fashion Nova – the affordable clothing label is renowned for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces. While Tarsha may not have landed herself an ambassador status with Fashion Nova, she has done with the brand’s competitor, Oh Polly. At just 19, that’s quite an achievement.

Tarsha has 541,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse. Fans wishing to see more of Tarsha should follow her Instagram.