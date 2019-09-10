Hannah Brown Returns To ‘The Bachelorette’ Mansion To Meet Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner

The ABC reality star makes a third trip to Makeout Mansion, but this time she's looking for a different type of partner.

Hannah Brown went back to The Bachelorette mansion, but it wasn’t to look for love. The ABC reality star, who first arrived at the show’s famous Agoura Hills, California mansion last fall to compete on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and then returned when she headlined her own season of The Bachelorette, just made a third trip to the spacious pad to meet her Dancing With the Stars partner.

Entertainment Tonight posted a preview of Hannah’s first meeting with her top-secret pro. As the Alabama beauty queen reveals that she’s ready to “move forward” with her life after her disastrous Bachelorette season, host Chris Harrison turns up to give her some advice.

In the clip, the longtime Bachelor Nation host joked that Hannah was back – again – as he called the mansion her “home sweet home.” Hannah told Harrison that she hopes her journey On Dancing with the Stars ends “a lot better” than the last time she was at the mansion, and he tells her not to break a leg.

Fans of the ABC dating show know that Hannah’s final pick, Jed Wyatt, later admitted he still had a girlfriend when he went on the dating show. In addition, Hannah’s very eligible runner-up, Tyler Cameron, moved on to supermodel Gigi Hadid after Hannah rejected him.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown meets her mystery #DWTS partner! Whose your guess for Alabama Hannah's dance beau? ????https://t.co/aTAet1kAzW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 10, 2019

While Dancing With the Stars has turned out several celeb-pro romantic relationships – Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are the most recent love connection spawned from the show – Hannah has already made it clear that she is not looking for love on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

The Bachelorette star told Us Weekly she is focusing on her dance skills and has “blocked” romance out for now.

“I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

Meanwhile, Hannah’s former fiance Jed has revealed that he wishes her “all the best” as she focuses on her new journey, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Still, Hannah shouldn’t count on Jed’s vote on the viewer-supported dancing show. The country singer told Us he has no plans to watch Hannah compete for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

“To be honest, I never watch that show anyway. I don’t really watch TV,” Wyatt said. “I never really watch much TV — just Animal Planet, I love Animal Planet.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.