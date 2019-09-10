50 Cent Blames Michael Jackson Fans For His Lewd Comment About ‘Little Boys Butts’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rapper 50 Cent recently claimed that Chris Brown surpassed Michael Jackson, which prompted the King of Pop’s daughter, Paris, to clap back. In response, 50 made a lewd comment referencing the allegations of sexual assault against Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

“All I said was I think CB is better than MJ now. after I saw the documentary, The little boys butts will never be the same,” 50 Cent wrote in the now-deleted Instagram comment.

Complex reports that 50 addressed the comment during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. He claims that he posted it because of the Jackson fans that attacked him for suggesting that Brown had surpassed the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s talent.

“Look at my page. There are specific… extreme Michael Jackson lovers. And I’m saying, ‘You love Michael Jackson so much that you would look past the little boys’ butts.’ It wouldn’t even matter that they touched the little boys’ butts because you would be supportive of him regardless. And he has a body of work that’s that magnetic that some people would just not see the… if you put the facts right in front of them, they would be like, ‘No.'”

The rapper also used his appearance on the radio show to reveal that he’s no longer responding to calls from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is incarcerated and set to testify about his role in the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

.@50cent talks Michael Jackson, Tycoon Weekend, Bow Wow, Tekashi, Teairra Mari, Wendy Williams and more on #TheBreakfastClub ????https://t.co/eGfAvhWuvu — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 10, 2019

50 is no stranger to controversy and not shy with his opinions. He recently attacked Wendy Williams’ appearance, as The Inquisitr reported, and has done so many times in the past. He has poked fun at her for fainting on her show in 2017 and made numerous comments about her body on social media.

Per Celebrity Insider, 50 recently commented on Nicki Minaj’s surprise retirement announcement in which she expressed her decision to spend more time with her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, and start a family. According to 50, both Minaj and Petty and “crazy” for their bombshell decision.

“I don’t want @nickiminaj to retire just take a break. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” he tweeted.

50’s remark received social media support in the comments section, with many expressing their desire for Minaj to stay in the music industry. Others defended her decision and claimed that she has every right to want to take a different approach to her life and spend more time with her family. Many also claim that Minaj isn’t retiring permanently and would be back at some point.