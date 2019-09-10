Sierra Skye Drives Fans Wild In Thong Bikini: ’99 Percent Angel’

Sierra Skye has been on a roll lately. The Instagram sensation has been delighting her followers with snapshots of her enviable body in an array of revealing outfits this summer. On Tuesday, she lit up the photo-sharing platform with a photo of her backside while wearing a white thong bikini.

In the Instagram post, Skye was lying on what appeared to be a bed covered with a white towel. She was on one side with her backside facing the camera. The stunner’s white string bikini left practically nothing to the imagination. Her round hips became the focal point of the snap, but also on display was the beauty’s slender waist, around which she wore a dainty gold chain. Not much of Skye’s face could be seen in the photo, but her head was turned in such a way that viewers could recognize her face. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sun as she ran one hand through her hair. She appeared to be relaxing in the sun without a care in the world.

In the post’s caption, Skye wrote, “99 percent angel.” The comment sparked a huge response from her followers, some of whom became extremely creative with their comments.

“100 percent perfect,” one admirer wrote.

“1 percent devil,” quipped another fan.

One follower said the post was 100 percent fire, a fan told Skye she was 100 percent goddess, while another said the post was 100 percent sexy.

“100 stunning/beautiful/perfect,” another admirer wrote.

Many fans commented on Skye’s enviable body.

“Love you and those wonderful curves of yours make me crazy,” one follower wrote.

Other fans were at a loss for words and simply left behind fire emoji.

The post proved to be a big hit, raking in almost 47,000 like within an hour of going live. That’s not an unusual response for the model, who boasts 4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Skye’s provocative posts have a tendency to fire up her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Skye recently shared a photo that sent Instagram into overdrive. The post showed her wearing a yellow bikini that fit her body like a glove. The beauty is also known for her alluring captions, which always seem to get a decent amount of her followers engaged with her posts.

The beauty certainly has the body it takes to be a bikini model — and she does not seem to mind showing it off.

Those wanting to see more of Skye can follow her Instagram account.