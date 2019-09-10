Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Republicans To Vote Against Impeachment So They Can Have A ‘Stain’

'I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president ... so that they can have that stain on their careers for the rest of their lives,' she said.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday that she hopes that if President Donald Trump is impeached, every last Republican would vote against it so that there will be a permanent “stain” on their careers, Yahoo News reports.

Impeachment is only the first step in a multi-step process. The House of Representatives has the authority to impeach the president, which is accomplished by a simple majority vote. If the president is impeached, he would then go on trial in the Senate, where it would take a two-thirds majority vote (67 percent of the votes) to remove him from office. Two presidents, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, have been impeached by the House; neither were removed from office following their trials in the Senate, and both completed their terms.

Ocasio-Cortez, recognizing that the Senate is controlled by Republicans, finds it unlikely that Trump would be removed from office even if the Democrat-controlled House impeaches him. And that’s fine with her, she says. In fact, she wants every Senate Republican to vote against impeachment so that their careers will be remembered by their failure to remove Trump from office.

“I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption, having it on the record so that they can have that stain on their careers for the rest of their lives because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness and corruption coming out of this presidency,” she explained.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republicans: History Will Remember You Backed Trump

Even though the process will likely be dead on arrival once it gets to the Senate, Ocasio-Cortez is still eager to get it started. So if impeachment is a dead-end street with regard to getting Trump removed from office by a Senate vote, then why is Ocasio-Cortez still interested in seeing the House pursue it? Because it’s the right thing to do, she says.

“We have to do our job.”

That’s not to say that all House Democrats are on board with impeaching Trump. Indeed, many have actively opposed it, for a variety of reasons. Some House Democrats, as Slate reported, believing as Ocasio-Cortez does that the Senate will not vote to remove Trump from office, say that the entire process would not only be a waste of time but would allow the president to claim that he’s been exonerated.

However, impeachment may yet happen. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has confirmed that an inquiry into impeaching Donald Trump is already underway. Once that inquiry is complete, Nadler promised that the evidence will be presented and that the House will vote on whether or not to impeach.