Kim Kardashian Puts Hourglass Figure On Display In Sexy Disco Queen Look

Kim Kardashian has rocked so many looks over the years that it would be nearly impossible for fans to decide which ensemble was her best. However, her most recent disco-inspired fashion has to be taken into consideration. The Daily Mail reports that the reality star rocked a stunning new look as she headed out in New York City on Tuesday.

In photos taken by the paparazzi, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen looking hotter than ever as she sports a pair of skintight leather pants, which laced up the front. The edgy bottoms flared out into a wider leg, and Kim paired them with a shimmering metallic tank top.

Kim looked like she stepped right out of a 1970s disco club, courtesy of the shiny shirt and wide-legged pants. She also added a center part to her pin-straight hair to complete the style.

Kim wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, a bronzed base, and glowing highlighter on her face. She also added dramatic eyeliner, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and her favored nude lip color to finish off her glam look.

Kardashian wore no jewelry with the ensemble, but she did add some black heels and long nails.

Kim’s daring outfit showcased the mother-of-four’s hourglass figure — putting her tiny waist, curvy booty, and ample bust on display. It also put her toned arms in the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly been slaying her looks all week, as she’s been in New York City for Fashion Week and to appear on The Today Show.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the KKW Beauty founder was photographed in The Big Apple on Monday night wearing a shimmering metallic blouse, which she kept unbuttoned to show off her cleavage. She paired the top with some matching pants while rocking her new shorter hairstyle.

People Magazine reports that Kim is looking great, but she recently had a health scare when she had to be tested for lupus due to some frightening symptoms she’d been having.

The situation was documented on Kardashian’s reality series, which she says will show how it all went down in this week’s upcoming episode.

“I did find out, we’re gonna talk about it next Sunday. I was able to find an amazing doctor, Dr. Wallace, and we figured out what the problem is,” Kim Kardashian told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during her interview on The Today Show.