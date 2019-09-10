Gwen Stefani Stands Out In Corset & Fishnet Tights While Posing With Other ‘The Voice’ Judges

Season 17 of The Voice is set to premiere later this month, and it seems the judges are just excited as everyone else. “The Sweet Escape” hitmaker Gwen Stefani shared an image to her Instagram page, which sees the blonde in the middle of the other judges on the show — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Stefani is stood next to Kelly and John wearing an eye-catching gold corset with “Gwen” written across it. The garment has lots of funky detailing on it, cementing Stefani’s status as a fashion icon. She paired the look with skintight pants, which also feature multicolored detailing. At the top, they are ripped to show off the fishnet tights she has on underneath. She is rocking her hair up in a ponytail and is sporting her signature red lipstick. She accessorized the look with a couple of necklaces and a pair of earrings to add that finishing touch.

Clarkson, on her right, looks stunning in a dress and black belt. She is posing with her hand on her hip while wearing her wavy hair down. On Gwen’s left, Legend is wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, along with a vibrant jacket to add some color. Shelton, pictured on the end, opted for his favored casual style, consisting of a shirt, jeans, and a jacket.

Within five hours, the photo racked up 43,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Can’t wait! It’s your season to win,” one user wrote.

“Yesss queen you’re back and coming for the WIN,” another fan commented.

“U are the best coach,” a third user insisted.

“So excited!!! Can’t wait to see team Gwen kill it!” a fourth fan wrote.

“Wow! What än outfit, Gwen. Fantastic!” a fifth follower commented with three clapping hands emoji.

It will be Gwen’s first time being a judge on The Voice since her departure in Season 12. Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 after meeting on the show. The pair aren’t shy of expressing the love they have for each other, as they were seen kissing on the set of the show, per The Inquisitr.

Gwen had her three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of ’90s band Bush. Their split was announced in 2015, as reported by Digital Spy.

Since last year, Gwen has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency show called “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. So far, she has completed four legs and will return for the fifth in October.

