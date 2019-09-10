Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of White Crop Top & Acid-Wash Jeans: ‘Texan In The Big Apple’

Kara Del Toro is on the move again. The Maxim model and Guess face is known for her love of travel and Kara has updated her social media from Italy this summer. The star appears to have put Europe behind her, though, with a recent Instagram update showing the blonde in New York City, per her caption.

Kara updated her Instagram earlier today with four photos. Given that the model tends to post single images to her social media, fans were likely grateful to receive so many in one go. The photos showed Kara shot outdoors in city streets. While buildings behind the blonde were blurred, she appeared in full focus. Fans got a reminder of just how great Kara looks in everything she wears, with today bringing a casual and trendy outfit that doubled up as a sexy one by virtue of its curve-flaunting aspects. Kara had opted for a white crop top with tiny cap sleeves; the cut-off upper was flashing Kara’s killer abs, but it was likewise showcasing her cleavage. The feel wasn’t provocative, though, with Kara pulling off the class she’s so adored for.

Today’s look also brought in some denim. Kara paired her crop top with a pair of acid-wash jeans with asymmetric waist detail and fans would likely agree that it was eye-catching. A trendy flat-cap hat and handbag completed the look, with Kara also seen holding her phone.

A fun caption from Kara used an emoji to refer to her NYC location, although the model opted for a worded route to refer to her Texas roots.

It looks like the update got noticed. It managed to rack up more than 4,100 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought more than 49 fans into the post’s comments section.

She may rock bikinis well, but Kara also comes as one of Instagram’s fashion faces. The model’s girly and glittery dresses prove popular, with Kara herself having spoken about her style. Speaking to Toronto Paradise, Kara revealed her fashion mindset.

“More so than a specific person or brand I’m inspired by the 90’s, I love high waisted shorts and destroyed denim, I love flannels and lace-up boots. I’m also a fan of designers such as Dolce and Gabbana because their designs are so feminine, I like to mix feminine and masculine, I like leather and lace. I’m inspired by other models and the fashionable women of LA, my tastes are constantly changing, but I like to keep it pretty simple and stay comfortable.”

Kara has made The Inquisitr‘s headlines recently for virtually ditching all clothing and appearing in nothing but panties, but it looks like the model was in the mood to go more clothed today.