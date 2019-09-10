Sara Underwood Showers Outdoors In New Instagram Video

Sara Underwood has been living her best down-to-earth days since she and her boyfriend Jacob Witzling — quite literally — packed their home and put it on the bed of their pickup truck, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Since then, the former Playboy model has been documenting her days traveling and living through the wilderness via her Instagram feed.

On Tuesday, the model and 2007 Playmate of the Year took to the popular social media platform to show what showering looks like when you live in a tiny wooden cabin that fits on the bed of a ’79 Ford pickup truck. Underwood shared a video of herself in the woods near a makeshift shower head as she finished up showering.

In the clip, the 35-year-old blonde bombshell is seen wrapping up a black towel around her body, suggesting she started shooting the video right after showering. As seen in the short video, she had already wrapped another light-colored towel around her hair.

The video then shows Underwood walking back to the cabin “on a pillow soft cedar path,” as she explained in the caption. Before heading back her makeshift home, Underwood turns off the shower and closes the caps of her shampoo and other items, suggesting that she and Witzling built this space strategically for that purpose. As indicated by the geotag included with the post, the couple’s cabin is stationed in the Olympic National Forest in Washington state.

The post, which Underwood shared with her impressive 9.2 million-plus Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 100,000 times in just a few hours of being posted, garnering more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Underwood, with many users sharing their thoughts about the outdoor shower setup.

“I think I’d want to use some shower slippers lol. A wood fired cedar hot tub would be great out there too,” one user wrote, to which Underwood replied that they are indeed planning to build a hot tub for the winter.

“Wow!! This is absolutely stunning, you are living a real life fairytale. Such an inspiration,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Looks like wonderland,” a third fan raved, adding a smiley emoji at the end of the comment.

“That’s what I like…a beauty in the woods!!” yet another user added.