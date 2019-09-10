Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Elena Stuns Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 11, brings a big revelation from Elena to Devon. Plus, Paul works to find out what happened and who spiked the drinks with drugs.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) will make a stunning admission, according to the latest print issue of Soap Opera Digest. It seems that Devon (Bryton James) nearly died as a result of a drug interaction. Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) drugged the Grand Sangria with Molly, and Devon had a few of the signature cocktails during the party, The Inquisitr reported. Then, his heart rate went through the roof, and his blood pressure zoomed sky-high. The effects of the Molly combined with the prescription medication Devon takes caused a serious situation for him. During the scary moments, Devon felt that his panic attack might never stop, and he truly believed he might die before the evening ended.

Luckily for Devon, Elena was by his side the whole time, and now that he’s home, Elena is taking excellent care of Devon to ensure he fully recovers from the harrowing experience at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Ultimately, after the scare, Elena told Devon that she loves him. Things between these two are going well, and with her admission, it looks like Devon and Elena may be ready to move to the next level soon.

Everyone was dressed to impress at the opening of The Grand Phoenix. ???? This party is just getting started, so make sure to tune in to #YR tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/58QitIE3cO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) follows up a lead. He and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) question Theo (Tyler Johnson) about the drugs, trying a good cop/bad cop routine. However, Theo already told them what he knows, and he is not the one who slipped the Molly into the drinks the night before. While Theo did tell Abby (Melissa Ordway) that scandals always make for the best parties, he maintains that he had nothing to do with the scandal at The Grand Phoenix Hotel opening night.

Theo points authorities to Zoe, who stopped answering his texts recently. Despite Theo’s emphatic declaration that he did not drug the Grand Sangria and cause chaos and illness at the party, Paul advises Theo to stick around in Genoa City because he may need to answer more questions about the event. Paul also asks Abby for the surveillance footage because he is determined to get to the bottom of the situation.

As for Rey, the whole thing is personal, considering that both he and Sharon (Sharon Case) partook in the drink and ended up with adverse side effects from the drugs. After all, somebody could have died.