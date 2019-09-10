Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Insanely Sculpted Figure In Crocodile-Print Tank & Pencil Skirt

It may almost be Fall but Jennifer Lopez is still bringing the heat. In recent weeks, the mother of two has been showing off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits as she makes her press rounds to promote her highly-anticipated upcoming film titled Hustlers. In the film, Lopez plays the role of a pole dancer and shows off her amazing figure in a number of scenes. And even though she’s off-set now, that hasn’t stopped the bombshell from continuing to showcase her amazing figure.

New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the 50-year-0ld walking around in the Big Apple. The stunner was there this morning where she was making an appearance on Good Morning America to promote the film. In the photos that were shared by the outlet, Lopez looks absolutely stunning while her amazing figure takes center stage in the photos.

On top, the actress shows off her sculpted arms and shoulders in a tight-fitting crocodile-print tank top that features a halter neck and fits her like a glove. Lopez’s insanely fit lower half is also on display in the NSFW outfit in a tiny brown colored pencil skirt that hugs her every curve and accentuates all of her assets. Jennifer holds a clutch in one hand and rocks a pair of purple high heels that show off her trim legs.

The stunner wears her hair slicked back in a ponytail and also dons a face full of makeup that includes highlighter and lipstick, though most of her face is covered by a large pair of sunglasses. The “On The Floor” singer completed her look with a pair of huge gold hoop earrings. As previously mentioned, Lopez’s new film is coming out soon and as The Inquisitr shared, she is making her press rounds to promote the movie. In a recent interview, Jennifer admitted that she was a little bit nervous to show off her pole-dancing moves at first but she eventually got past it.

“When we filmed the [pole dancing] scene, I was terrified. I was so ready for it, I was prepared, I knew exactly what I was doing.”

“I walked to the stage in dental floss, literally wearing nothing, I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, what am I doing with my life right now? Oh my god,'” she continued. “Then after I did it, I really got into the mindset of, ‘I’m going to take all your money. That’s what I’m going to do right now. It’s a mindset that these girls have.”

Hustlers hits theaters on September 13.