Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Share Matching Social Media Updates After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Exits

Monday night on Bachelor in Paradise, viewers watched as Caelynn Miller-Keyes decided to quit the show and leave Mexico with Dean Unglert before the end of filming. While Caelynn and Dean theoretically should keep their current status under wraps until the upcoming reunion show airs, it seems they have decided to do things their own way once again.

On Tuesday afternoon, both Caelynn and Dean shared photos to their Instagram pages showing them together. Dean’s post included two pictures of him with Caelynn in his van and he teased about how the “vantasy suite” waits for no one.

Dean’s Instagram post immediately went viral. The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise veteran has 1 million followers on the social media site right now and in just one hour, around 200,000 people had liked this new post.

More than 5,000 comments hit that post in the first hour as well, including quite a few from fellow Bachelor in Paradise cast members. Caelynn joked about it being pleasure town, which is what Dean put as the location geotag, and Dylan Barbour said Dean should adopt him.

Others who have done the show like Katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk, Tayshia Adams, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi shared sweet sentiments in response to Unglert’s post too.

Caelynn shared a very similar post to her Instagram page right around the same time. Miller-Keyes shared three photos, two of which were the same ones her beau posted. She joked that life has been filled with a lot of ramen and happiness lately, but not many showers.

Miller-Keyes also has 1 million followers on Instagram right now and her photos garnered a ton of engagement in that first hour as well. Nearly 230,000 likes and 4,000 comments flooded Caelynn’s post within that first hour it was on her page.

Once again, many Bachelor veterans commented with support. Krystal Nielson, Annaliese Puccini, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, host Chris Harrison’s girlfriend Lauren Zima, Ali Fedotowsky, and Ashley Iaconetti were among those who shared their excitement over this update.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Caelynn traveled to Mexico recently and noted she was returning to paradise. It soon became clear that as many fans suspected, Dean was right there with her as he was sharing photos from Tulum, Mexico as well.

Can this Bachelor in Paradise pair really go the distance? Fans may not have necessarily expected to see Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert end up together. Despite that, the couple seems to be going strong and viewers will get to hear more about how they’re doing during the reunion show that airs on Tuesday, September 17.