Newly-Single Maya Jama Sets Instagram On Fire In Leopard-Print Bikini

Maya Jama is owning the single life. The British television presenter made headlines this summer for ending her four-year relationship with rapper Stormzy – Maya may be feeling some inner turmoil, but it doesn’t look like she’s lost her confidence. The 25-year-old has made The Daily Mail‘s headlines for an Instagram update that showcased her bikini-ready body, with fans likely losing their minds over just how great Maya looked in her photo.

Maya’s update came from a chic-looking hotel room – the star is currently in Ibiza, Spain. The photo showed Maya in selfie mode, with the camera taking in a standalone bath behind her, alongside what appeared to be an open suitcase. Maya was definitely taking center stage, though. The MTV face and radio host was flaunting her killer body in a tiny leopard-print bikini that seemed to be ticking boxes for just about everything. Maya’s long and toned legs were on show, with fans also seeing her slim waist, shapely hips, and sexy cleavage. The photo might have afforded a low-frills feel by virtue of Maya appearing barefoot, but there was a glam finish. Maya’s long-brown hair was looking sleek, with discreet gold jewelry adding extra flourishes.

As the newspaper reports, Maya’s post was also accompanied by some Instagram stories.

Maya split from Stormzy in August: the former couple is reported to have parted ways to focus on their careers, with a rep for Maya confirming that she has moved out of the 26-year-old music star’s home. The two were last spotted together in mid-August at a fancy London eatery.

Fan discussion may be heated over this former couple, but the focus on Maya as a standalone celebrity hasn’t died down. Maya herself has made headlines for a high-profile Vogue feature that saw the star speak honestly and openly.

“If I own my imperfections, then nobody can make me feel bad about them. I’m not giving anyone else the power. With me, there’s no surprises,” she said in what was ultimately a very empowering moment.

“The thing I get asked most is, ‘How are you so yourself? How do I get that confidence?’ I always respond, ‘Do whatever you would do if nobody was watching; don’t ever hold yourself back because of other people,'” she added.

As to today’s bikini, well, it was leopard-print. The print seems more popular than ever in the celebrity world right now, with faces such as Miley Cyrus and Khloe Kardashian recently having rocked the look. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Khloe outfitted herself in leopard-prints from head-to-toe.

