‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Allegedly Throws Shade At Ryan Vieth On Instagram By Labeling Spencer As ‘Kindest Son’

She shared and deleted a photo and message on Instagram.

Tamra Judge may have just subtly thrown shade at her oldest son, Ryan Vieth, by suggesting it was her youngest son, Spencer Barney, who is the “kindest” of her two boys.

According to a report from The Blast, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram page at the end of last week to share a sweet photo of her 18-year-old son, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Barney, and included the seemingly shady message.

As the report explained, Judge left the image on her account until seeing that the post had sparked controversy with her fans and followers.

In the caption of her image, Judge had written, “#tbt The kindest son (most of the time) a mother could ask for.” However, after many believed the message to be a diss aimed at her older son, who has been starring alongside her on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several years, Judge removed the image from her page completely.

As fans may have seen early on during Season 14, Vieth and Barney were at odds during the show’s premiere episode earlier this summer due to their conflicting political views. So, when it came to Judge’s post, some believed she was siding with Barney and taking a stand against Vieth, and his support of President Donald Trump.

Following Barney and Vieth’s political feud, Judge reportedly begged her boys to work things out but after Vieth accused Barney of calling him a “racist” for being in support of President Trump’s border wall, they nearly came to blows.

While Vieth defended himself by saying that there is nothing wrong with loving his country, Judge reprimanded him, and understandably so, after he threatened to punch Barney in the face.

Following the feud, Judge appeared on The Daily Dish podcast, where she gave an update on where her sons currently stand with one another and confirmed that the boys have worked out their differences with one another. That said, when it comes to their future, Vieth and Barney are reportedly required to follow some rules.

“You’ll actually see them this season working out their differences,” Judge said, adding, “They’re not allowed to talk about politics and they don’t follow each other on social media.”

While things between the boys are okay now, one particular member of Judge’s cast has made it clear that she is no fan of Veith. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly Dodd recently labeled him “the worst.”

To see more of Judge and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.