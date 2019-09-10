Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Drama, Says She Was ‘Blamed As The Problem’

Last month, Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked to learn that police had been called to Javi Marroquin’s house after an argument with his fiancé Lauren Comeau. After the incident, Lauren deleted photos of her and Javi together from social media while Javi issued a public apology via his Instagram account. Following the incident, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, didn’t say too much, but in a new report from Us Weekly, the mom-of-three is finally opening up about the drama between Javi and Lauren.

“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

Kailyn will open up about the incident on an episode of Coffee Convos later this week. Coffee Convos is her podcast that she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. New episodes are available on Thursdays.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cops were called to Javi Marroquin’s home after an explosive fight. It was later revealed that Javi had called 911 on his sister in an attempt to get her out of his home. Reportedly, there had been a party at the house and at some point, Lauren went to bed. Allegedly, she went downstairs to find Javi with another woman. It is unclear if anything happened with the reported other woman.

Kailyn revealed that on the night the 911 calls were made, she herself was called eight times. She claims that she was contacted by the police as well as by Javi. She admitted that she thought “somebody died” and that she “couldn’t sleep.”

Following the incident, Lauren reportedly left the home that the couple shared in Delaware and went to Maine. However, another report from The Inquisitr states that Lauren is back in Delaware. Prior to her return, though, Javi went on Instagram and wrote a public apology to Lauren. Kail revealed that she actually urged Javi to make the apology after the story was leaked. However, she made it clear that she is not the one who leaked the story.

“I hope this was a mistake that he made that he will learn from moving forward. I don’t want to say too many details because it’s not my place anymore. … But I hope that the kids are taken care of and nothing is truly affecting them other than, you know, they’re trying to coparent or get back together. I don’t know.”

While Kailyn Lowry will be returning for the new season of Teen Mom 2, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, reportedly did not film for the new season. In the past, he has been on the show since he and Kailyn have a son together.

Teen Mom 2 returns for an all-new season on MTV Tuesday night. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and newcomer Jade Cline.