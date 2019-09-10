Tammy Hembrow’s Pert Derriere In Hot New Photo May Break The Internet

Tammy Hembrow is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent social media share.

As fans know, the Australian born model is a fitness enthusiast and she also happens to be one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet. The stunner is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure to fans on social media and when she’s not rocking a bikini, chances are she’s wearing some sort of other NSFW ensemble. In the most recent image that was shared with her 9.8 million fans, Tammy sizzles while promoting a lip product.

In the sexy shot, the blond bombshell poses in front of a white step-and-repeat that reads “LIPMD.” The gorgeous bombshell stands front and center, posing in profile in the image. She wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail and the ends are slightly curled. While looking over her shoulder and pursing her lips into the camera, Tammy also sports a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter.

Her amazing figure is on full-display in the image in a tiny white crop top that flaunts her trim figure. While clad in a skimpy white miniskirt, Tammy shows off her pert derriere to onlookers as well as her toned and tanned thighs. The photo has been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning the popular YouTuber rave reviews from fans.

So far, the hot new post has racked up plenty of attention for Tammy with over 176,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. While some of Hembrow’s fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure, countless others took the opportunity to comment on the product that she was promoting. A few more followers had no words and opted to express their opinion with emoji instead.

“Beautiful And Gorgeous always dear,” one fan raved.

“Your [sic] so hot Tammy,” another wrote with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“So Hot Sweetie. Omg just awesome,” another gushed with a series of heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Tammy sizzled in another NSFW outfit. On top, the model rocked a white ribbed tank undershirt and went braless for the look. She pulled her shirt all the way up to the middle of her breast, flaunting plenty of underboob to her legion of fans. Her taut tummy also took center stage in the shot and her abs were on full-display. The bombshell paired the look with gray sweats and she looked absolutely beautiful in her laid-back look.

That post earned over 2,000 likes.