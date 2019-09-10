Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Gives Relationship Advice, Says Everything Is ‘Back To Normal’

Teen Mom 2 will premiere Tuesday night on MTV and while most of the cast will be returning to share their stories, Jenelle Evans will be absent. Although the mom-of-three will not be sharing her story on reality television, she is busy with her other endeavors and working on her marriage. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle revealed that everything is “back to normal” following a CPS investigation that left her and her husband fighting for the return of their kids.

“I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority,” she said.

Earlier this year, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Following the incident, the couple’s children were removed from their care by CPS. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids and before the Fourth of July, their children were returned to their care and the case against them dismissed.

Now, Jenelle says that she and David are working on their relationship as well as focusing on their kids. She explained that she has taken domestic violence courses while her husband has done anger management.

“We know what’s unhealthy for a relationship and what’s healthy and how to coparent better. The major issue is coparenting with the grandparents on both of our sides,” she explained.

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace. Currently, her son Kaiser who she shares with Nathan Griffith and Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley, lives with them. They also have custody of David’s oldest daughter, Maryssa.

The mom-of-three also opened up to the outlet and gave some relationship advice for those who may be going through a difficult time.

Loading...

“Definitely walk away from each other, let things cool down, and talk about it. Don’t let it go on to the next day. Make sure you settle things before you go to bed.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently launched her makeup line in New York. She shared photos from the event and it turns out that former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham even made an appearance at the event.

Fans can tune in to the all-new season of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV.