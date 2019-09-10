Ian Milaski, Accused Of Sexual Assault, Freed From Jail Because Judge Says He’s A ‘High-Achieving Student’

'[Milaski] personally performed more than 210 hours of community service in the last two years,' said his lawyers.

A University of Florida student accused of sexual assault has been freed from jail while he awaits trial because the judge in his case says he is a “high-achieving student,” HuffPost reports.

Ian Milaski, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was arrested on August 29 on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment, and had been held on $125,000 bail. However, last week the judge in his case, whose name has not been released, freed him on his own recognizance, agreeing with his defense team’s claim that he should be freed because, among other things, he’s a “high-achieving student.”

The Crime

On the night of Aug. 25, according to a police report, Milaski, who was allegedly drunk at the time, called a female and asked her to bring him water. She helped him get back to his room, and all the while, she claims, repeatedly tried to kiss her despite her protestations. At one point, he allegedly grabbed her by the wrists and said, “I want to sleep with you.”

Once inside Milaski’s room, he allegedly continued to try to force himself on the woman, allegedly grabbing her, picking her up off of the floor, and trying to digitally penetrate her. She escaped and returned to her dorm room, only to wake up and to find Milaski trying to lay down next to her. The woman’s roommate, on hearing the commotion, demanded that he leave, which he did.

A “High-Achieving Student”

Milaski’s defense team argued that their client should be released from jail for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that he is a “high-achieving student” who is “slated to graduated in May 2020″ with a double major.

“[Milaski has] personally performed more than 210 hours of community service in the last two years,” his defense said in a court brief.

Further, Milaski needed to help his parents prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

While he’s out on his own recognizance, Milaski will be forbidden from having any contact with the victim and cannot set foot in either Sarasota County or in Alachua County, where the University of Florida is located, except for court appointments and school-related business. He will also have to wear an ankle monitor.

