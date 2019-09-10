iPhone 11 New Features Announced By Apple Include Dual-Camera System, Night Mode, Slow-Mo Selfies

Apple officially unveiled its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday after months of rumors about the smartphone’s latest updates. At an event in Cupertino, California, the tech giant announced that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature new details like a dual-camera system, a new night mode, and the ability to take slow-motion selfies, according to The Verge.

The camera appears to be a big focus for Apple this year. All three phones will feature an improved camera system.

Tim Cook called them “the most powerful and most advanced iPhones we have ever built, with a stunning design.”

Both of the pro models will feature an updated camera system that boasts three cameras on the back. They’ll also have an improved battery life that Apple says will make the phone run at least four hours longer than the previous models.

The standard model has a 6.1-inch display that appears similar to last year’s model, including the much-maligned camera notch. It will be offered in new colors like purple, green, white, black, yellow, and red. It will have a dual-camera with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

All three new models will feature Night mode, an improvement that helps the iPhone compete with Google Pixel and Samsung Note 10 phones. Night mode improves photos taken in dark lighting with a bracketing feature. The camera also has a new high-key mono portrait mode, and portrait mode will finally work on pictures taken of pets. All phones also feature an ultrawide mode that extends to video and still images.

The front-facing camera can also do 4K video/60 video or be used for the camera’s new slow motion selfies — aka “slofies.”

CNN reports that Apple also revealed an Apple Series 5 Watch and a seventh generation iPad with a 10.2-inch retina display.

Apple also boasted about its newest processor, the A13 Bionic processor, which they claim is the “fastest CPU in a smartphone.”

In addition to the upgraded battery, the tech giant says that the phone also features “enhanced Face ID” that makes the face-scanning security feature quicker.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699, with orders shipping September 20.

iPhone 11 Comes in Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green, Gold Pro

64gb $999

256gb $1149

512gb $1349 Pro Max

64gb $1099

256gb $1249

512gb $1449 Pre-orders open Friday pic.twitter.com/dX7c99583i — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) September 10, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans have been waiting to see what Apple had up its sleeve with the newest release of the iPhone.

“I think it looks ugly,” said one person of a leaked image of the phone.

“It does,” another commenter agreed. “But people are gonna buy it anyway.”