Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Sports Bra & Tiny Zebra Shorts On Outing With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin sizzled in a revealing ensemble on an outing in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin Bieber, reports Hollywood Life. She wore a neon pink sports bra and tiny zebra patterned shorts. The 22-year-old’s killer cleavage, washboard abs, and incredible legs were on full display. She paired the sexy look with white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton purse. She also accessorized with a dainty necklace, gold hoop earrings, and Celine sunglasses. The stunner pulled her blonde hair back into a messy bun and opted to forgo makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. Hailey’s husband kept it casual in a black hoodie.

The publication noted that the insanely toned model also showed off her incredible figure during New York Fashion Week. On September 6, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter rocked a figure-hugging black dress with a matching Marina Moscone Resort 2020 Sculpted Blazer. A day later, she attended the Alexander Wang and Bvlgari party in a white, super tight dress. On Sunday, the model flaunted her enviable abs in a bright blue, long-sleeved cropped top and matching pants designed by Kenzo.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey and Justin will be having a second wedding ceremony within the next few weeks. The lovebirds’ wedding will be held on September 30 in South Carolina.

The pair previously said “I do” in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse, last year. Justin and Hailey wed just two months after getting engaged. While the marriage was unexpected for fans, the couple had dated on-and-off for a number of years.

This time, the couple reportedly wants to have their family and friends involved to celebrate their love for each other.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hailey and Justin have been busy planning for their special day.

“The [wedding] will be…. a fairy tale with over the top flowers, lights and an all-around party,” revealed an insider. “The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey’s sister and Justin’s brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating this special day with everyone.”

The source went on to say that the “I Don’t Care” singer is extremely excited for his wedding party.

“Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share,” stated the insider.

