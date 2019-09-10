Donald Trump Fired John Bolton Because Bolton Refused To Go On TV To ‘Defend’ Him, ‘CNN’ Reporter Says

Donald Trump was 'furious' at now-former National Security Adviser John Bolton when Bolton failed to make the rounds of Sunday TV talk shows to 'defend' Trump, a 'CNN ' reporter says.

Donald Trump named former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton to be his new — and third — national security advisor on April 9 of last year, but on Tuesday, Trump fired Bolton in a Twitter post, as The Inquisitr reported, declaring that, “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton himself took to Twitter shortly after Trump posted his tweets, denoting Trump’s version of the firing. Bolton claimed that he offered Trump his resignation on Monday night, but “Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'” But Trump then went ahead and fired Bolton by tweet anyway.

But also on Tuesday, a veteran reporter for CNN said in a televised interview that sources had revealed to her the real reason behind Trump’s sudden dumping of the 70-year-old Bolton, who also served as U.N. ambassador under President George W. Bush in 2005 and 2006. And that reason had little to do with policy disagreements between Bolton and Trump.

Trump was “furious” that Bolton declined to make the rounds of Sunday morning political television talk shows to stand up for him, according to CNN‘s Jamie Gangel.

Trump “wanted someone to go on the Sunday talk shows to defend him, and he would say, ‘Why didn’t anyone go on and defend me?'” Gangel recounted in the Tuesday interview, as quoted by the news site Raw Story.

Veteran ‘CNN’ reporter Jamie Gangel. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Gangel went to say that, according to her source, Bolton had been booked on those Sunday shows, but backed out and claimed to Trump that he did not believe his appearances were “confirmed.” Trump “was furious about that,” Gangel said in the CNN discussion.

The CNN reporter added that the “final straw” in the rift between Trump and Bolton came when Trump planned to invite leaders of the Taliban to Camp David for “peace” talks, a move that drew criticism even from allies of Trump on Fox News, as The Inquisitr reported.

Bolton’s departure now leaves Trump in search of a fourth national security advisor in less than three years, as CNN reported. Trump’s initial national security advisor, retired General Michael Flynn, lasted only 24 days — the shortest tenure of any NSA since the office was created by the National Security Act off 1947. The first presidential national security advisor was appointed six years later, in 1953.

Flynn was followed by another retired Army general, H.R. McMaster, who lasted in the office for about 14 months until his resignation in April of 2018, to be succeeded by Bolton, who now also joins the ranks of former Trump national security advisors.