‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne And Brooke Candy Drop Sexy Latex-Filled Music Video

Erika Jayne teamed up with Brooke Candy to release a sexy new music video on YouTube called “Drip,” featuring catsuits, latex and some decided NSFW dancing with cream and milk. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill lends her sultry voice to Candy’s much-anticipated debut album Sexorcism.

Jayne and Candy are dressed like cats throughout the video, a cheeky reference to the lyrics, which features repeated references to p***y. The pair are wearing matching black leather outfits and cheetah print catsuits as they dance around a white stage. The two play with giant balls of yarn and lick themselves like cats.

The video opens with a pair of hands with red lacquered nails opening a can of cat food called P***y Drip.

“Strip club buffet, if you don’t spend I’m M.I.A., pay my rent, throw it on my face,” sings Candy.

At one point, Candy sits inside a pink birdcage as Jayne sings the X-rated lyrics to the song, which includes lines like “p***y drip, d-drip, d-drip droplet p***y sweet, sw-sweet like chocolate p***y drip, p***y po-po-po-poppin,” while sitting on top of the cage.

Jayne and Candy both announced the video on their Instagram pages, and fans were thrilled with the offering.

“This is everything!!!!” said New York-based hairstylist Danielle Priano.

Several people joked that the song was straight out of the Broadway hit “Cats,” which is being made into a movie starring Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and Idris Elba.

“This is the best song from the cats soundtrack imo,” one person joked.

Candy’s new album is slated to be released in the next few weeks, with “Drip” being the third single to be released so far.

Loading...

Jayne has her own thriving music career, in addition to returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its tenth season. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer and reality star laughed off rumors that she had been booted from the Bravo show.

The rumors were fueled by a post by Jayne saying that she was facing a tough week and by previous statements from the reality star saying that she wasn’t sure if she was coming back for another season of the show.

“I don’t know,” Erika said.”I mean I think that, you know, you have to see what’s going on in your life and whether it’s right for you at the right time. I got some other projects that are coming out that are gonna be really cool.”