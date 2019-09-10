Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Reveals His Pet Name For Her After She Posts Bombshell Bikini Pics

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is seemingly head over heels for the pop singer. Pop Culture reports that Sam appeared on an episode of The Doctors this week to talk about health and fitness, and he opened up about his relationship with Britney as well.

During the chat, Sam admitted that he has a special pet name for Britney, which some fans have noticed him call her on social media. Asghari says that he often refers to Spears as “Lioness,” and he has a good reason for it.

“If you guys watch the Geography channel, I watch it all the time. The female lion inspires the male lion all the time. The female lion, I give props to you guys. I have three sisters, and so they inspired me,” Sam said of Britney.

“I was raised by women, and I think you guys are amazing, so that’s where that came from. Lioness is a strong, strong animal and yeah, that’s it,” he added of the women in his life.

As for Sam and Britney’s workouts, they often hit the gym together, which the model says he loves.

“She inspires me on a daily basis when she works out. I think it’s great. I think it’s fun. You can inspire each other.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s workouts are definitely paying off. The singer has been posting some bikini photos to social media as of late, and they’re leaving her followers in a frenzy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney posted a set of brand-new bikini photos on Monday, and her fans went wild. Spears is seen lounging by the pool as she sports a tiny yellow string bikini. She had her hair pulled up into a ponytail as a beautiful background can be seen behind her.

People Magazine reports that Britney and Sam have been dating for about two years. The pair first met on the set of Spears’ music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016 and hit it off immediately.

Loading...

Asghari works as a model and a personal trainer during the day but is said to spend much of his free time during the evening and on weekends with the singer, who reportedly loves when he takes her out to do her favorite things such as shopping sprees and dinner dates.

Sources tell the outlet that Sam Asghari is a good guy, and that he genuinely cares about Britney Spears and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The couple have dodged engagement rumors in the past, but fans are still waiting for him to pop the question.