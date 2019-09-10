‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Thanks Her Mom For Watching Her Daughter As She Travels With Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd is in Italy with her boyfriend.

Kelly Dodd is enjoying time with her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, in Italy, and in a new Instagram post, she revealed her daughter, 13-year-old Jolie, has been cared for during her stay in Europe by her mother.

While the two women weren’t on good terms during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is currently airing on Bravo TV, they appear to be doing well now. Earlier this morning, after sharing several images of herself and Leventhal in Italy, Dodd posted a slideshow of photos of her mom and thanked her for helping out with Jolie.

“Thanks to My Mom for watching Jolie.. [Love] u!!” Dodd wrote in an Instagram post.

Dodd began dating Leventhal last month after meeting each other during her trip to the Hamptons to visit The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, and they quickly went public with their relationship on Instagram. Then, in the weeks that followed, Dodd and Leventhal continued to share new photos of one another on their Instagram accounts as they traveled from London to Italy.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen on the show, Dodd spent the majority of Season 14 with her former boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan, and at one point during the show, Dodd made it clear that she was hoping Reagan would soon pop the question.

Dodd and Reagan began dating at the end of last year and went public with their romance shortly after New Year’s. Then, after a couple of brief splits, they began filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 and attempted to keep their long-distance relationship headed in a positive direction.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Dodd and Reagan’s relationship came to an abrupt end earlier this summer. Shortly thereafter, Dodd accused the doctor of using her to get publicity for his business.

During an interview with People magazine, Dodd said Reagan requested his business be featured on the reality show and claimed she was simply a means for him to establish a platform. She then claimed Reagan was seeing someone behind her back for the entirety of their relationship.

As for Leventhal, Dodd said that while their relationship is still new, she already believes the Fox News correspondent is way more respectful than Reagan.

“He’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did,” Dodd told the outlet, according to The Inquisitr.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, including Rick, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.