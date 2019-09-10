Michael Jackson’s Replica Tree For ‘Magical Children’ Is Reportedly For Sale

The Daily Sun reports that Michael Jackson’s hollowed-out replica tree, which was installed at his Neverland Ranch in California from 1994 to 2005, is now on the market for approximately $1,728,461. The King of Pop reportedly invited terminally ill children to play inside the tree, which was surrounded by bronze animal sculptures — including a hippo, ostrich, warthog, giraffe, crocodile, and orangutan — that are a part of the tree’s sale.

Interestingly, the tree reportedly had a plaque added to it by Jackson for his young friends.

“Magical children don’t worry how, don’t delay — this moment’s now,” it read.

Per The Inquisitr, Jackson’s Neverland Ranch was also recently put on the market for $31 million. The legendary property was initially put on the market for $100 million in 2015, although after a price reduction and some time away from the market, it finally settled on its current price. The property has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch by Jackson’s estate and the real estate investment trust Colony Capital, and it has undergone man upgrades, including redone landscaping and infrastructure updates. Despite the changes, it retains many of the features it was known for, including train tracks and a massive outdoor clock.

Jackson’s legacy is currently on trial following accusations of sexual assault from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The pair made the bombshell revelations in HBO’s controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland. NPR reports that Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for the film, which they liken to “posthumous character assassination.”

Inside paedo pop star's creepy jungle gym where he held parties for terminally ill kids https://t.co/him29TLxhr — The Sun (@TheSun) September 10, 2019

In the past, Robson and Safechuck testified under oath that Jackson did not molest them, which has drawn criticism from skeptics and the King of Pop’s supporters. Back in 1993, Robson’s mother even said in an interview with CNN that his “slumber parties” with Jackson were harmless.

“They play so hard, they fall asleep, they’re exhausted. There’s nothing more to it than that.”

But Robson suggested in Leaving Neverland that the thrill of testifying clouded his judgment.

Loading...

“I was excited by the idea of being able to defend him. And being able to save him,” he said.

Robson also came under renewed fire when the 30-minute long video, “Lies of Leaving Neverland,” was released on its website and via YouTube. Per The Blast, the movie reveals footage from Robson’s 2016 deposition in which he says his memories have “evolved,” fueling the belief that he lied about Jackson’s alleged sexual assault.

When pressed on what he meant by “evolved,” Robson was somewhat unclear.