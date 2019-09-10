Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim At Donald Trump, But Agrees American People Are ‘Better Off’ Without John Bolton

The democratic presidential candidate seemed to agree with the president's decision to fire Bolton, but she took aim at Trump anyway.

Democratic presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim at President Donald Trump in a Tweet she sent Tuesday after the president announced he fired National Security Advisor John Bolton.

In the tweet, sent early Tuesday afternoon, the progressive candidate for president, who has been gaining traction on Democratic Party frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden, didn’t seem to take issue with the 45th president’s decision to let Bolton go as a national security advisor.

“The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House,” Warren said.

But the 70-year-old senator from Massachusetts seemingly wasn’t praising Trump’s decision, however, as she seemed to take aim at the president in the rest of her tweet, implying that she hoped the sitting president would soon suffer the same fate as Bolton.

“The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too,” the New England Democrat charged.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the president announced his decision to fire Bolton in a tweet Tuesday morning. The president said he fired Bolton because he, and others in the administration, disagreed with Bolton’s recommendations as a national security advisor. As The Inquisitr reported, the decision to fire Bolton came not long after the President announced an ill-fated meeting at Camp David with leaders the Taliban that the president had said was secretly planned and supposed to occur days before the anniversary September 11, 2001.

The meeting was allegedly strongly opposed by Bolton, which is likely just one of the disagreements that the president was talking about in his Tuesday morning tweet that announced the firing of the national security advisor.

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier calls John Bolton's exit "yet another example of how there is no stability in the White House when it comes to our national security" https://t.co/BKJJrqVNhz pic.twitter.com/7ZqG27CufC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 10, 2019

Loading...

According to the previous report from The Inquisitr, the decision to fire Bolton was made just hours before the former national security advisor was scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Not everyone thought that Bolton’s firing was good for the country. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said to reporters on Tuesday that the firing of Bolton as a national security advisor was a “huge loss” for the country, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

“His view was not always the same as everybody else in the room,” Romney said, per The Inquisitr report. “That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time is an asset not a liability.”