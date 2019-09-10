Jason Dickout, Accused Of Stabbing His Mother To Death, Was In A ‘Cannabis-Induced Psychosis’ At The Time

Dickout, screaming madly after taking a 'cannabis oil preparation,' allegedly stabbed his mother with a kitchen knife.

A Canadian man accused of stabbing his mother to death was in a “cannabis-induced psychosis” when he committed this crime, says a team of psychiatrists.

As CBC News reports, Justin Dickout has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the April 2017 killing of his mother, Kathy Dickout. As the court weights sentencing options, a team of psychiatrists has said that the young man was in an acute state of psychosis brought on by using cannabis, or marijuana, at the time.

The Crime

Over Easter weekend 2017, Dickout was staying with his mother, father, and sister in his parents’ Edmonton home. On Monday, April 16, Justin’s father had left for work and his mother had gone out briefly for groceries, when Justin and his sister, Ashley, decided to get high.

According to prosecutors, Dickout took “two inhalations” of dried marijuana. Almost immediately, Ashley says, Dickout began showing signs of erratic behavior, making animal noises and talking incessantly. Ashley then used an unidentified “prescribed cannabis oil preparation” to calm her brother down. However, the oil only made Dickout, who had never used cannabis oil before, more erratic.

At some point Kathy Dickout returned home and, in his psychotic fit, Dickout stabbed her, striking her in the jugular vein and carotid artery. She had bled out and died by the time police arrived.

Justin Dickout, according to police, was naked from the waist down at the time, covered in blood, and still switching erratically between screaming and laughing hysterically. He told police he “did it all for a laugh.”

Dickout was known to have had mental health issues before this crime.

Dickout was charged with second-degree murder. However, he has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Cannabis-Induced Psychosis

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, as marijuana becomes legal and as the potency of the product increases, more and more emergency rooms are seeing patients in acute psychosis after using cannabis. It’s been known for years that sometimes a user can use too much cannabis and, in some cases, experience a psychotic break, but these days it’s happening more frequently.

And indeed, in at least one U.S. case, cannabis-induced psychosis may have played a role in a murder. As Rocky Mountain PBS News reported in 2018, Richard Kirk, who was convicted of second degree murder in 2017 for killing his wife, Kris, blamed eating a marijuana “edible” for inducing a psychotic state in which he killed his wife.

As for Justin Dickout, he remains jailed while the courts wait for a forensic assessment to be completed. A sentencing hearing is unlikely to take place before next year.