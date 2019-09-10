WWE Rumors: Firefly Fun House Segment Hints At Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt Vs. The Undertaker

Bray Wyatt's latest Fun House could be a challenge to an icon.

Bray Wyatt has been the center of attention for months in WWE thanks to his re-debut as “The Fiend” and the mystery surrounding his character. As reported by The Inquisitr, he is rumored to be next in line to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship. While that, along with main eventing Hell in a Cell, would be huge, there is a theory going around that a recent episode of the “Firefly Fun House” was a subtle challenge at a legend.

Ever since the premiere of “Firefly Fun House,” Wyatt has been even more cryptic than usual on social media. He has issued apologies to numerous superstars in and out of WWE as well as said random things that made fans believe he would be targeting certain people.

Before this week’s Monday Night Raw, he tweeted out something about a rattlesnake which appeared to be a jab at Stone Cold Steve Austin. It had already been confirmed that Austin would appear on Raw to moderate a contract signing, but the tweet ended up leading to nothing with Wyatt.

Wyatt did appear on Raw in a new episode of “Firefly Fun House,” though, and he may have targeted another WWE legend. According to a theory from Ringside News, Wyatt is appearing to focus his energies on an old foe in The Undertaker.

During the segment, a clock was featured and it showcased the time of “3:16” which is another hint at something having to do with Steve Austin. At one point, Wyatt hit the clock with a hammer which caused the time to jump to “11:19” which also actually has strong significance in the wrestling world.

While many fans remember the WWF/WWE debut of The Undertaker as being at the 1990 Survivor Series, he actually showed up a few days earlier. His first official appearance in WWF was on an episode of Superstars on November 19, 1990, when he was introduced as Kane the Undertaker.

It wasn’t until November 22, 1990, that he made his first big appearance as a surprise member of Ted Dibiase’s Million Dollar Team. The Undertaker eliminated Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes before being counted out which resulted in his own elimination.

By the time he showed up at Survivor Series, WWE had already dropped the “Kane” from his name.

At this time, this is nothing more than a theory and could just be Bray Wyatt and WWE around with the fans once again. It’s just incredibly strange that the time of “11:19” was chosen and that is the official debut date of The Undertaker. Only time will tell if “The Fiend” is actually up to something more, but this could lead to another intriguing feud.