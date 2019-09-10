American ‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Sizzles In Ethnic Bikini That Shows Off Her Killer Curves

Brennah Black is still very much in summer mode, as her Instagram feed shows. On Tuesday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she flaunts her dangerous curves in a tiny bikini. In addition, the model paired the post with a caption in which she asks her fans to share the best thing that has happened to them so far.

In the photo, Black is outdoors on what looks to be a back porch of a home somewhere in Los Feliz, Los Angeles — indicated by the geotag in her post. The 23-year-old blonde bombshell is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a top with two rectangles made of white, yellow, blue, and green beads in a pattern that appears to be Native American-inspired.

The rectangular pieces stand in place of the traditional bikini bras and attach to two nude-colored straps that tie up behind her neck. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, which were identical in color and texture to the top’s straps. The bikini ties on the sides and sit low on her frame, leaving her toned stomach on display. According to the tag she included with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Colleen Kelly Designs. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, the Texas beauty claims Potawatomi heritage.

The model is sitting down with her torso slightly forward in a way that causes the muscles of her stomach to tense up, further exposing her abs and obliques. Black has her side to the camera and is turning her head to the left to gaze at the viewer. She teamed her intense look with parted lips that give her facial expression even more intensity. Her blonde hair is in a middle part and styled down in large, natural waves that fall all around her.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Black shared with her 364,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 5,100 likes in just an hour of being posted. In the short amount of time that the post has been live, it has also brought in upwards of 240 comments, suggesting that the photo will rack up quite a hefty number of interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users who are fans of the blonde bombshell flocked to the comments section to praise her stunning looks.

“Hot shot,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

Loading...

“Seeing you,” another one chimed in, including a couple of heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.